Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
For more information about
Sean McCarthy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
First Trinitarian Congregational Church
381 Country Way
Scituate, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean M. McCarthy


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sean M. McCarthy Obituary
Sean M. McCarthy, age 54, of Scituate passed away on January 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was the loving father to Sean, Andrew, and Mary McCarthy of Scituate; cherished son of Anna B. McCarthy and the late Robert E. McCarthy of Scituate; beloved brother of Robert, Carol, Maureen, Sharon, Kathleen, and Aileen McCarthy. Also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; including close family friend, Marshall Litchfield; his former wife, Kelleigh McCarthy; and his dear friend, Heidi Laven. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate. A private burial to be held at a later date. As Sean had a passion for playing basketball throughout his high school years and beyond, and in recognition of the pride he had for his children's success in basketball, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sean McCarthy Basketball Scholarship Fund, c/o Coastal Heritage Bank, 72 Front Street, Scituate, MA 02066. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now