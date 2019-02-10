|
Simone H. (Smith) Rudinsky of Sharon passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Mendel and Thelma (Uman) Smith. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Rudinsky. Loving mother of Marcia Rudinsky and her partner John Diplacido of Fruitland Park, FL; Jack Rudinsky and his wife Heather of Chandler, AZ and Robert Rudinsky and his wife Heidi of Wildwood, FL. Cherished grandmother of Jordan and Jason. Dear sister of Rosalind Smith of Malden, Sister-in-law to both Edward and Irene Siegal of Abington, MA and to Sylvia Rudinsky of Boynton Beach, FL. Chapel Service was at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, MA on Monday, February 11th, 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment was at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in Simones name, may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation, Donation Processing Center, 8537 Solution Ctr., Chicago, IL 60677 SeasonsFoundation.org.
Published in The Sharon Advocate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019