Sheehan Funeral Home
115 Monk St.
Stoughton, MA 02072-0027
(781) 344-2061
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan Funeral Home
115 Monk St.
Stoughton, MA 02072-0027
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheehan Funeral Home
115 Monk St.
Stoughton, MA 02072-0027
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Thelma M. "Tillie" Lynch, a lifelong resident of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at The Copley At Stoughton Nursing Facility on Monday, February 4, 2019. She was 100 years old and the beloved wife of the late Charles W. Lynch. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and wonderful caring friends. Tillie was also a mother to the late Kathleen A. St. Don, a sister to the late Eleanor C. Gay and Shirley C. Paine and an aunt to the late Judith MacLellan. Born November 1, 1918 in Brockton, Massachusetts she was a daughter to the late N. Rudolph and Hazel (Littlefield) Krona. She attended Stoughton Public Schools and was a graduate of Stoughton High School. Mrs. Lynch was employed for many years as a factory worker at the former F.C. Phillips Screw and Manufacturing Company in Stoughton and later retired as a Seamstress from the former Lauries Sportswear Factory. Mrs. Lynch was a proud member of the I. G. W. U. Tillie was a lifelong member of The First United Methodist Church in Stoughton. She was a dedicated member of the churches Womens Club. Her hobbies included, knitting, crocheting, traveling, and spending summers in Stetson,Maine. Tillie will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Visiting hours held on Monday February 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. in The Sheehan, Lowe and Powers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 115 Monk Street, Stoughton. A funeral service to celebrate Tillies life held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home and burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to The First United Methodist Church, 109 Pleasant Street, Stoughton,MA 02072 in Tillies memory, would be greatly appreciated. Sheehan Funeral Home and Cremation Services Lowe & Powers, Inc. Since 1860 781-344-2061
Published in The Stoughton Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019
