Jeffrey R. Bishop


Jeffrey R. Bishop Obituary
Jeffrey Roy Bishop of Woburn, MA passed away Saturday, Feb.16, 2019. Beloved husband, father, friend, teacher and follower of Jesus Christ, Jeff was surrounded by family and friends as he went to be in the arms of Jesus. Jeff is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sophia Louise and two children, Timothy and Grace, five siblings, Kenneth E. Bishop and wife Pam, Ernest J. Bishop Sr. and Kathy A. Saxe, and Lori-Jean Noyes, all of Hampton, NH, Brenda Stanton of Atkinson, NH and Linda Page of Greenland, NH. Jeff was also a beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service was held at Grace Chapel, Lexington Campus on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home, Hampton, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Jeffs complete obituary and to sign his tribute wall.
Published in The Tewksbury Advocate from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019
