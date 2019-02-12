|
Jean Anne (Trubee) Koontz passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, February 4, 2019. She resided in Acton, MA and was formerly of Walpole, MA and Elgin, IL. She also resided in St. Johns, FL for a short time. Jean is survived by her loving husband, Robert G. Bob Koontz and her loving daughter Erin Bell and her husband Trevor along with their son Charlie, all of Acton, MA. She is also survived by her two sisters, Jacque Braninger of Indiana, Jayne Harcourt of Michigan and many loyal loving friends. Jean was born in Cam- bridge, OH, daughter of the late Jack and Janet (Apter) Trubee. She was raised in Michigan City, IN where she attended local schools and was a graduate of Michigan City igh School. She later earned her nursing degree from the former Holy Cross School of Nursing in South Bend, IN. She began her long career as a nurse in 1977 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL. In 1992 along with her husband Bob and daughter Erin, Jean left her nursing career and moved to Walpole, MA. Following her passion and love for books, she worked at a local bookstore and then took a position with the Walpole Public Library working in the Childrens Room until 2009. Jean and Bob moved to Florida in 2009 and in 2015 moved back to Massachusetts to be close to their daughter and future grandson. Jean truly was blessed with many loving friends, who have be- come like family, throughout her life. She cherished the relationships she made through church, volunteering, work, and community organizations. Her radiant smile and servants heart will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service and celebration of Jeans life on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 472 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton, MA. Urn burial will be held in the spring of 2019 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, West Acton, MA. Arrangements are under the thoughtful guidance of Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton, MA 01720. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to: , Massachusetts and New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or at (http://act.alz.org/goto/jeankoontz) For life story or online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Walpole Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019