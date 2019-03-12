Home

Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
View Map
Mary L. Carrigan Obituary
Mary L. Carrrigan, 89, formerly of Little Road, Portland, died on Friday,March 8, 2019, at the South Portland Nursing Home. Mary was born on August 6, 1929, in Boston, the daughter of the late James and Loretta (McCormack) McMullen. She grew up and attended local schools in Jamaica Plain and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. In 1957, Mary married Robert Carrigan and the two moved to Walpole, Massachusetts to raise their family. Mary worked as a Teachers Aid in the Walpole School System for 40 years. In her free time, Mary enjoyed dancing with her husband, reading, volunteering at St. Josephs School, and visiting family at Prince Edward Island, Canada. Mary was a member of various charitable organizations club including the Womans Axillary at St. Josephs Church. She was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Walpole for many years until she moved to Little Road, after Robert passed in 2007. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Carrigan; and a brother, Daniel McMullen. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Carrigan and his wife Joyce of Sandwich, MA, Daniel Carrigan of South Portland and his wife Lori; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held from 12:00-2:00PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Funeral service will follow at 2:00PM in the Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date in Canada. To view Marys memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker. com
Published in Walpole Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019
