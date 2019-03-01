|
Michele Benson, 64, formerly of Taunton, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was the loving wife of Robert A. Benson, with whom she shared 21 years of marriage. Michele was born in Taunton and was the daughter of the late Kenneth (Knute) and Beverly (West) Hudson. She attended local area schools and worked as a section leader at the former Foxboro Co. as well as Swank Manufacturing for many years. Michele was happiest by the water and especially enjoyed trips to Old Orchard Beach, ME and Florida. Michele also enjoyed puzzles and bowling. She will be mostly remembered for being outspoken and for her unique sense of humor. Michele was always the life of the party and her door was always open to anyone in need. Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Jason M. Burgess and fianc Lee A. Pickhover of Attleboro; brother, Richard Hudson and his wife Jean and brother, Scott Hudson all of Taunton; and brother, Wayne Hudson and his wife Claire of Norton; sister, Deborah Dubuc and her husband John of Taunton; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; several step siblings, many nieces, nephews and a large loving extended family. She was the sister of the late William Hudson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-8pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Words of Remembrance will begin at 7pm in the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to the Dana- Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for facility directions, please visit www.Hathawayfunerals. com
Published in Wareham Courier from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019