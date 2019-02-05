|
|
Shirley J. Cubellis, 84, of Buzzards Bay, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at Martin Memorial Hospital in Stuart, FL. She was the wife of Gildo R. Cubellis. Born in Gardner, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Emma (Grandquist) Higgins. A graduate of the Gardner Hospital nursing program, Mrs. Cubellis worked as a nurse at Tobey Hospital in Wareham, then was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband Gildo of Buzzards Bay; her children, Michael Cubellis of of Buzzards Bay, Scott Cubellis of Kingston, and Lisa Cubellis of Stuart, FL; her sisters, Joan Houle of Easthampton, Marjorie Abare and Janet Boucher both of Winchendon, Carol Daley of Menlo Park, CA, Sally Laplante of Nashua, NH, Leslie Perrott of Keene, NH, and Ann Benedetti of Belchertown. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, the late David Higgins. Her funeral will be from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), Wareham on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Margarets Church, Main Street, Buzzards Bay at 10 AM. Interment will be private. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 | 7 PM at the funeral home. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wareham Courier from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019