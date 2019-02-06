|
Andrew Nino Tramontozzi, of Watertown, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was 67. Andrew was born on June 9, 1951, in Boston, a son of the late Fiore and Concetta (Antonellis) Tramontozzi. Raised in Watertown, he was a graduate of Our Lady's High School in Newton with the class of 1969. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1977 and his Master's degree, also from MCP, in 1981. Andrew married Annette Rita Laferriere on June 4, 1978, in Trinity Chapel on the Newton Campus of Boston College. In addition to his wife of over 40 years, Andrew is survived by their children, Laura Anne Tramontozzi of Watertown and David Andrew Tramontozzi (Kathryn) of West Roxbury; his siblings, Donata Tramontozzi of Watertown and Louis Tramontozzi (Gayle) of Marlborough; his in-laws, Cecile Harrington (George) of Quincy, Suzanne Hughes (Steve) of Ellijay, Georgia, Richard Laferriere (Donna) of North Grafton, and Leo Laferriere (Eileen) of Woburn; nephews, a niece, and lifelong friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Elaine Laferriere. Andrew's career practicing pharmacy in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire spanned four decades, including owning and operating the former Town Hall Pharmacy on Main Street in Watertown from 1980 to 1989. He was also a professor at his alma mater, MCP, and an active member and former president of the Boston Association of Retail Druggists. Andrew's interests and passions ranged from American history and presidential trivia to Boston Celtics basketball; from amateur woodworking to self-taught computer programming. But, above all else, what mattered most to Andrew was his family. From years of summer vacations spent on Cape Cod to simple games of gin rummy at home in Watertown, Andrew treasured time spent with his family more than anything else. Family and friends will honor and remember Andrew's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham, on Sunday, February 10th from 2 to 5 p.m. and again on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110. To view Andrew's online tribute, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019