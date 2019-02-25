|
Robert M. Ford, Bob, age 91, of Wilmington, formerly a long-time resident of Newton, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019. Bob was born on December 30, 1927 in Newton, MA; he was the dear son of the late Patrick and Hannah Ford. Bob was raised and educated in Newton and was a graduate of Newton High School. Bob went on to further his education at Boston University where he earned his bac- helors degree in journalism. Bob married his beloved wife Alyce in 1950; the couple resided in Newton where they raised four wonderful children. Bob was a very devoted and loving husband and father; he and Alyce along with their family had many great times together before her passing in 1988. Bob was very ambitious, he was the Co-founder and editor of the Watertown Press weekly newspaper for over 37 years; retiring in 1993. Following his retirement, Bob, continued to write a weekly column for the paper for 10 more years. Bob loved politics and was very active in the political world; he was a life-long Democrat and proud of it. Bob was an elected member for 12 years for Ward 7 Democratic Committee in Newton and Vice-Chair for 4 years. He was the Co-Chair in Ward 7 for Rev. Robert F. Drinan in his elections to Congress and work diligently in the State Representative campaigns of Mayor David Cohen of Newton. Bob was also very involved in the Watertown Community for many years; he was a former member of the Board of Directors at the Watertown Boys and Girls Clubs, former member of the Watertown Rotary Club and former member of the Board of Directors for the Watertown Chamber of Commerce. Bob started dating his wife Eunice in 1992; he moved to Wilmington in 1995 and Bob quickly became involved in the community as well as its politics. For several years, Bob was a delegate from Wilmington to address Democratic Party issues at several political conventions throughout the years. He was also very active at the Wilmington Senior Citizens Center where he made many friends. Bob will be remembered as a great guy who was well read and up on all current events. He was very knowledgeable in Politics and enjoyed a friendly debate. Bob loved people and would go his way to help others. He was certainly one of a kind who will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Robert was the husband of Eunice Case of Wilmington and the late Alyce Ford, be- loved father of Donna Murphy and husband Paul of Arlington, Kathleen Ford and husband Stephen Bashford of Reigate, England, Michael Ford and wife Pat of Knox- ville, TN and Christopher Ford and wife Helen Tapping of Seattle, WA. Loving Grandfather of Alicia Murphy, Logan Bashford and Johnathan Ford. Cherished son of the late Patrick and Hannah (OLeary) Ford, dear brother of Catherine Garoian of Natick and the late Margaret McCarthy of Newton. Family and friends gathered for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, MA on Tuesday, March 5th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon followed by a Service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberts memory may be made to USA, P. O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Watertown Tab & Press from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2019