Leonard M. Coris, formerly of Weston and Wayland, died of complications related to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) on January 31, 2019. Len was born March 29, 1940 in Boston, MA to Betty and Al Coris. He attended the Brookline public schools and MIT, where he earned masters degrees in both food science and finance. He married Doris (Hershfield) Coris in 1963. He established a financial planning firm in the Boston area in 1970 and continued working with clients after moving to Tucson in 1997. An avid reader, he also loved hiking, cooking, and world travel. He and Doris collected art and often purchased artworks while traveling. Lens love of art led him to establish the Tucson Healing Art Program, which improves the hospital environment for patients, visitors and staff through art and music. The program has now placed over 1,000 paintings and sculptures on the Tucson Medical Center campus. He was an active volunteer in the Tucson community for over 20 years, supporting students through Youth on Their Own; mentoring graduate students at the University of Arizona; serving as a board member of the UA School of Fine Arts and the Arizona Theatre Company; and tutoring third- and fourth-graders through the Reading Seed program. Len is survived by Doris, his beloved wife of 55 years; two daughters, Lisa Coris and Julie (Chris) Wilkens; three grandchildren, Yohanes, Harper and Calvin; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his two sisters, Bobbie Seifer and Margo Steinfeld. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TMC Hospice at https://www.tmcaz.com/ medical-programs/hospice/ or 5301 E. Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712, or a .
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019