|
|
Mary Frances (MF) Crockett, 97, of Annisquam, Gloucester, passed away after a brief illness on February 16, 2019. She was born March 30, 1921 in Boston to Ellen and Harold Cutler. Her life was filled with love for animals and family. She grew up in Brookline, MA and summered in Nantucket, riding the moors with her mother and her Scottie dog, Buttons. She attended the May School, then Wellesley College, graduating in 1943 as a History of Art major. She entertained roommates by keeping a squirrel named Dew Drop in her dorm room. After graduation, Mary worked at the Fogg Museum in Cambridge. She met Navy Lt. Robert Crockett that year at a Boston Officers Club, whom she wed two years later in Pasadena, California. When Bob passed away in 2015, they had been married for more than 70 years, a remarkable achievement. She and Bob settled in Weston in 1949, raising 4 children as well as innumerable dogs (mostly German Shepherds), hens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and horses over 56 years. Mary was a 4-H leader in the Weston Horse Club, managing meetings, inspections, and shows. The family spent many summers in Annisquam while the kids were growing up, and Mary and Bob made a permanent move there in 2005, bravely rebuilding their summer house while in their eighties, to handle the challenges of winter on the coast. They both enjoyed traveling and visiting their far-flung children. Mary shared her high enthusiasms generously throughout her long life, volunteering her time in many directions, especially to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and driving for Good Neighbors of Annisqu am. Her natural red hair was often envied, and some thought that it was the source of her boundless energy. No more avid life-long Red Sox fan could be found than Mary, through all the agonies and joys of that storied team, passing her passion on to the next generations. She was a devoted swimmer at the MAC, and always was willing to go for long walks around the Annisquam trails. She leaves behind her four children: Barbara Collins of Snohomish, Washington; Beverly Crockett (Sam Brown) of Cambridge, Maine; Robert Crockett Jr. (Patte Silvia) of Dublin, New Hampshire; and William Crockett of Radha Kund, India; as well as four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her service will be held in the Annisquam Village Church, Leonard Street, Gloucester on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are cordially invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, 01930 or Love Lane (special-needs horseback riding program), 40 Baker Bridge Road, Lincoln MA, 01773. Arrangements by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester. For online condolences, please visit www. greelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2019