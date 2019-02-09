Home

Norma Berg Obituary
Norma Berg of Weston, MA formerly of Bronx, NY, passed away on February 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Irving Berg. Devoted mother of Jonathan Berg, Bonnie Berg, and her husband Andrew Keehn, and the late Lisa Berg Charles Immordino and her husband Robert. Proud grandmother of Alexandra and Vanessa Charles, and Perri and Alec Keehn. Proud grandmother of Anita Foster and the late Gertrude Pelts. Funeral service at Congregation Or Atid, 97 Concord Rd., Wayland, MA on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 3 pm. Interment to follow at Beit Olam East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Normas memory may be made to Hadassah, Boston Chapter, 1320 Centre St., Suite 205, Newton, MA 02459. Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Directors. www.brezniakrodman.com. Family Owned
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019
