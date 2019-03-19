Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Fisher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard A. Fisher Obituary
Richard Alan Fisher, 72, died on March 13, 2019 in the company of his wife and two sons following a dignified and challenging struggle with Myelofibrosis for several years. He was born in Washington, D.C. the son of the late Emory George Fisher and Alverta (Rice) Fisher. Rick is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years Janet (Martin) Fisher of Wayland. Father of Simon O. Fisher of St. Johnsbury, VT and Tyler C. Fisher of Brooklyn, NY. Brother of the late George E. Fisher. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. His family kindly suggests that a donation of blood or platelets be considered in Ricks memory or a donation to The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (www. whoi edu) would be welcomed. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now