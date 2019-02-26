|
Richard Norcross Close, 95, died February 23, 2019 at The Commons in Lincoln. Formerly a Wayland resident for forty years. Dick was born in Germantown, Pennsylvania, eldest of nine children. He is survived by wife, Mary Tilghman (Townsend) Close; his siblings Sister Charlotte Close (Order of the Assumption) and William C. Close. Dick graduated from Germantown Friends School with the Class of 1939 and The University of Rochester in 1943. He worked at The MIT Radiation Lab, Airborne Instruments Laboratory, and Raytheon, before forming his own consulting firm of RN Close Associates, Proposal Win Seminar \ Workshop. He was a key volunteer in Waylands Road Construction Committee in the late 1980s, which led to a town-wide project to improve the roads. With enthusiasm and guidance, the project passed with a surplus of funds allotted to accom- plish the job. After retiring in 1992, Dick continued enjoying volunteer efforts, most notably his joy in the Golden Tones for 25 years. He sang with the Wellesley Choral Society and performed in musicals with the Essex Theater Company. Dick was an active and generous member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, as Warden, and member of the choir. He is also survived by his children Nancy T. Siler and her husband Paul of CA, Mary S. Close of Denver, CO and Robert T. Close of Chelmsford, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and a late son Douglas N. Close who died in 1977. The family held a memorial gathering for Dick at The Commons in Lincoln on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations gratefully received by Golden Tones Inc., 41 Cochituate Rd., Wayland, MA 01778. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2019