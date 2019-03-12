|
|
Virginia C. Ginny (Colpitts) Bowers, 88, formerly of Wayland died peacefully and comfortably on March 6, 2019 surrounded by her family at her residence. She was born in Waltham on November 26, 1930 the daughter of the late Harold B. Colpitts and Marian E. (Richardson) Colpitts. Ginny was the beloved wife for 64 years of the late Charles P. Buzz Bowers who died on July 31, 2015. She was the devoted mother of Deborah B. Schaffer of Lakeland, FL; Nancy B. Morgan of Londonderry. NH; Lea Ann B. Desai of Richmond, VA and Linda S. Bowers of Belmont. Sister-in-law of Roberta P. Colpitts of Hilton Head, SC; James R. Bowers and his wife Nancy of Rogersville, TN; George F. Bowers and his wife Gail of Lady Lake, FL. Sister of the late Harold A. Colpitts and David B. Colpitts. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ginny and Buzz were longtime residents of Wayland and retired to East Orleans 20 years ago upon retirement. Ginny spent her formative years in Weston and graduated from Weston High School with the Class of 1948. She graduated from Colby-Sawyer College with the Class of 1950. She and Buzz were high school sweethearts and had been married 64 years at the time of Buzzs death. She loved knitting as a hobby and enjoyed time spent with her family. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 53 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27) Wayland. Private family interment will be held in the Bowers family lot in North Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that gifts in Ginnys memory may be sent to the . Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019