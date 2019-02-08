|
|
Virginia Gossard Mannick of Weston passed away peacefully at home on February 5, 2019 at age 91. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Paul Gossard and Mary Lineberger Gossard of Quincy, MA. She was the beloved wife of Dr. John Mannick and the devoted mother of daughters, Catherine, Elizabeth and Joan Mannick. She leaves 7 grandchildren. She graduated from Quincy High School and attended Radcliffe College and Harvard University, where she earned her Ph.D. in biochemistry in 1955. She was the captain of the swimming team at Radcliffe. Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HNRCA (The Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging) at Tufts University (https://tuftsgiving.org/).
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019