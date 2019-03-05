Home

George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Geneva E. (Indresano) Carroll of Wellesley, March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. Carroll. Devoted mother of Denise Carroll of Plymouth, Marcia Martin and her husband Thomas of Norfolk, William Carroll and his fianc Loni of Shrewsbury, and Jeffrey Carroll and his wife Claudia of Needham. Grandmother of Jonathan, Patrick, Michelle, Lindsay, Dalton, Brayden, McKenna, Liana, and Dylan. Great-grandmother of Jake, Lily, and Ellianna. Daughter of the late Ernest and Maria Indresano and sister of the late Sylvia Woods. A native of Wellesley, she graduated from the Wellesley Schools and the Mass. School of Physiotherapy. She was a Laboratory Technician, managed the Indresano family corp., and worked at Hunnewell School. She was Past President of the VFW Womens Auxiliary and the Italo-American Educational Club Auxiliary. She was a member of the Wellesley Hills Womens Club, the Italian Womens Benevolent Society, St. James Guild, the Mass. Catholic Womens Guild, and the singing group, The Goldenaires. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Wednesday, Mar. 6 from 4:00-8:00pm. Funeral service in the funeral home Thursday, Mar.7 at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Genevas memory to , 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019
