Harold J. Fennessey, of Wellesley, passed away, March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (Dischino) Fennessey. Devoted father of Patricia Fennessey and her husband Dennis Hamilton of Wellesley and Jane Coury and her husband Richard of Walpole. Grandfather of John Hamilton of Wellesley, Christine Coury of Chicopee, and Virginia Hamilton of New York City. Brother of the late John Fennessey. Harold was a graduate of Boston College High School and attended Boston College and Purdue University. He was the owner of Trask Heating Company of Medford. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Friday, Mar. 8 from 11:30am-1:00pm followed by a funeral service beginning at 1:00pm in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A private interment will be held in St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Harolds memory to the , 30 Speen St., Fram ingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019