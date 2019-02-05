|
|
Martin H. Schultz passed away peacefully on January 26th, 2019 at age 72 after a long illness surrounded by his loving family. Martin is survived by his wife Joanne and daughter Tamara as well as many nieces, nephews and his sister Terree McMichael. A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 2nd at 11:00 am at the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church (207 Washington Street). In lieu of flowers, expressions of sym- pathy may be made in Martins memory to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 () (800-227-2345).
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019