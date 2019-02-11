Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Wellesley Hills Congregational Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kamio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Y. Kamio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Y. Kamio Obituary
Michael (Mike) Yoshiomi Kamio Of Wellesley, died suddenly on February 8, 2019. A loving and devoted husband, father, and friend, Mike was beloved and cherished by his family and friends more than words can say. He leaves his wife, Betsy (Fortin) and three children, Katie, Henry, and Elliott. Mike was defined by his deep love of family and friends, his selflessness, never-ending thoughtfulness, and willingness to be of service to all who needed his help. Proud of his Japanese heritage, he loved cooking with family and friends, vintage cars, live music, travel, and any excuse for a road trip -- even if it was simply driving a friend to the airport. A native of Richmond California, Mike is the son of Tomoye and Yoshiharu Kamio. He graduated from University of California Berkeley in 1978 and began his career in banking and finance. Following his corporate experience, Mike opened Annas Taqueria, a Boston-area institution. Mikes family and friends will celebrate his life at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church on Friday, February 15th at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception in the community room. Visitation will be at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington Street (Rt. 16) Wellesley on Thursday, February 14th from 4:00 -- 7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Southern Poverty Law Center, Casa Myrna in Boston, the Japanese American Museum in Los Angeles, or the . To share a memory or to offer condolences to Mikes family, please visit: gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now