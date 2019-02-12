|
Ruth (LaCentra) Mossman died on February 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Devoted daughter of the late Marion and Gerard LaCentra. Dear sister of the late Gerard LaCentra. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Mossman. Loving mother of Amy Mossman of Cambridge and Karen Salvato and her husband Alfred of Lexington. A longtime resident of Wellesley, Mrs. Mossman was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts. She attended Winthrop High School and went on to Radcliffe College, graduating in 1948 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English History and Literature and a minor in French. For more than 17 years she thrived in her career at R.H. Stearns Department Store in Boston. While she began as a secretary, she embraced new and challenging opportunities over the years. Her incredible work ethic and sense of style and creativity earned her the position of Fashion Coordinator, a job she treasured. As Stearns flourished and expanded, Mrs. Mossman supported the planning and design of branch stores in Chestnut Hill and South Shore Plaza. Once she had her daughters, Mrs. Mossman brought her same passion to her role as their devoted Mom. She immersed herself in supporting and encouraging their varied interests, including serving as Troop Leader of the Girl Scouts. She had a strong commitment to her community and gave back in many ways, including, chairing the Music Committee at St. Marys Episcopal Church and participating on the Long-Range Planning Committee for Wellesley Public Schools. A gracious and generous woman, Mrs. Mossman welcomed everyone into her home and always made them feel at home immediately. Most of all, she cherished her time with her family, especially her girls. Together with her husband, they shared unconditional love and a sincere devotion to those they treasured. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Marys Episcopal Church, 258 Concord Street, Newton Lower Falls on February 15th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, 420 Boylston Street, Suite 505, Boston, MA 02116 or Angell Animal Medical Center, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington Street, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. 781-235-1481.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019