Vinnie Redd Copeland, passed away peacefully in Vero Beach, Florida, Wednesday February 27, 2019 with her children at her side. Vinnie was born on October 22, 1938. She was a resident of Wellesley, MA for over 40 years and spent summers at her home in Osterville, MA. Throughout her 80 years she lived a magical life that touched all around her, she remained brave and classy to the end as she took her last breath and her heart beat one last time. She was born in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of Ivy and Silas Redd, on October 22, 1938. Vinnie and her younger sister Sherry were raised in Newton, where Vinnie attended Beaver Country Day School and later attended Mount Vernon Jr College in Washington DC. On June 27, 1959, she mar- ried her high school sweetheart John T. Copeland. Their marriage was a true love story filled with family, friends, and laughter, until Johns death in 2010. They enjoyed traveling, sports, and family and were always side by side till his end. They were active members of Brae Burn Country Club of West Newton, The Wianno Club of Osterville, The Johns Island Club of Vero Beach, FL and The Beach Club of Centerville MA. Vinnie was a nursery school teacher, a member of the Wellesley Service League, the Wellesley Garden Club and loved to play Golf and Bridge. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother. She was known to all as Vivi, and she had a way of putting a smile on all that crossed her path. Vinnie is the proud mother of Carrie Copeland of Tequesta FL, Robin Copeland and her Fiance Kevin McGrath of Boston MA, and Todd Cope- land and his wife Kathy of Weston MA. She is the proud Vivi (Grandmother) of Griffin Luke and his Fiance Meredith Gabriel, Dawson Luke, Blair Thompson and her husband Oliver Thompson, Blake Barker, Madison Barker, and John, Christine, Lauren, and Stephanie Copeland. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Johns Island Club in Vero Beach Florida on Monday, March 4, at 12:00 Noon Visiting hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16) Wellesley on Thursday, March 7, from 4-8pm. Funeral service will held on Friday, March 8, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 79 Denton Rd. Wellesley, at 11AM followed by a luncheon at The Weston Golf Club. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019