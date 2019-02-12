|
Patricia Pat Butterfield, 88, died peacefully January 14, 2019 at Eastern Maine Medical Center. She was born Pearl Boulia of Worcester, MA, December 8, 1930. At eight, she was adopted by Frank and Sadie Hughes of Worcester, and her name was changed to Patricia Anne Hughes. Pat graduated from Westborough High School, Class of 1948. She attended Russell Sage College for one semester and then followed her high school sweetheart Jack Butterfield to the University of Maine. They were married in Orono in 1950 and enjoyed twenty-nine years together before Jacks death in a car accident. Pat dedicated her life to her family, reveling in the role of wife, mother, and homemaker. Most notably, she was an excellent cook and a talented seamstress. She also was a huge baseball fan, cheering for teams coached by her husband and son: UMaine Black Bears, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs. Surviving are her daughter Sherrie and her husband Jimmy Thomas of Orono, daughter Val and her husband Danny Reilly of Londonderry, NH, son Brian and his wife Jan Butterfield of Standish, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Later this year, she will be laid to rest next to husband Jack at an interment ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery in Westborough. Those who wish to remember Pat in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Jack Butterfield Memorial Scholarship, University of Maine Foundation, Two Alumni Place, Orono, ME 04469. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www. BrookingsSmith.com.
Published in The Westborough News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019