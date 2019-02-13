Home

Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
View Map
Thelma C. (Brown) Vorce Kerivan, 94, of Hopkinton, died February 9, 2019. Born in Natick, she was the daughter of the late Hazel (OLeary) and Charles E. Brown. She was the wife of the late Frank L. Vorce and the late James A. Kerivan. Survived by siblings, Betty Garvin, Ruth Doherty, Marilyn Fabri, Jerry Brown; 6 children, Ron Vorce (Audrey), Kathy Tooley (Jim), Tom Vorce (Stephanie), Robert Vorce, Debbie Hogan, Joe Vorce. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 1 great- great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son, Donald Vorce (1996) and siblings, Phyllis Allen McClure, Barbara Gassett, Virginia Libby, Joanne Corey, Edward, Bobby, Ray and Charles Brown Jr. Visitation, Fri, Feb. 15th 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. A service will follow in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Hopkinton Seniors, 28 Mayhew St. Hopkinton, MA 01748. Visit www.ChesmoreFuneral Home.com for full obit.
Published in The Westborough News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019
