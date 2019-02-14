|
Gerry Richard Colburn passed comfortably in his sleep Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in his apartment at The Oaks in Gilbert, Arizona. He was 81. He was born on June 5, 1937 in Westwood, MA., the son of Chester and Vera Lillian Colburn. He was married to Barbara Nielsen on January 16, 1965. She preceded him in death on July 30, 2005. He was lastingly and lovingly married to Janette E. Pollitt on June 7, 1984, who preceded him in death on October 31, 2017. He was a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force for 22 years of dedicated service. His seriousness and personality gave him a personal essence and lasting sense of honor to those he served and encountered. After serving, he continued his diversity as Director of Maintenance and Operations of Johnson Controls as project Manager for IBM, Burlington, Vermont. Wanting more challenge, he teamed as Operations Manager, Naval Air Station Fallon, NV.; Home of Top Gun aviation piloting and aerial precision (he loved to pilot/fly). Finally, deciding on his terms a real retirement, he settled in Arizona where he loved the warmth so much, but still longed to be home again in his loving and cool comforts of Westwood, Massachusetts. He is survived by two sons Gregory E. Colburn of Argos, IN and his wife Lynn, Christopher A. Colburn of Dover, DE and his wife Laura, Charles Kirk Colburn who preceded him in death in 1988. He is also survived by sons Robert and Clay Pollitt and daughters April Duncan and Celise Tabor. Funeral services will be held in early June 2019 where he will be placed to rest at the Blue Hill Cemetery, beside his mother and father. Please note that an announcement to this posting will be preannounced to the attending location of the Celebration of life service. Location at this time to be determined.
Published in The Westwood Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019