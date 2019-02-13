|
|
Antonette M. (Farina) Materia of Upton and formerly of Weymouth, passed away on February 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Antonette or "Netta" as she was called by family and friends, was born and raised in South Boston along with her two sisters, Gloria and Isabel Farina. She graduated from Girl' High School in 1945. Netta married her husband, Stephen J. Materia in 1949 and moved to North Weymouth where they raised their three children. Netta also worked for many years as a teller at South Shore Bank in Weymouth. She was an avid reader and was fond of painting. She also enjoyed vacationing and celebrating with her family and hosting card games for close friends. Netta leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Stephen J. Materia; and their children, Elena Aherne and her husband John of Pembroke, Stephen R. Materia and his wife Theresa of Upton, the late Christine Materia and her surviving husband Stephen Iacovino of Marshfield. "Nannie" also leaves behind eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A visiting hour will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover on Friday, February 15 from 10-11 a.m. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Antonette's memory to a . For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019