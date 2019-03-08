Home

McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
Burial
Following Services
Fairmount Cemetery
Weymouth, MA
Joseph A. Cyr, of Weymouth, passed away on March 6, 2019. Joseph was an Ironworker for Local # 7 in Boston for over 50 years. He was a golden glove boxer back in the day and was also a fitness fanatic. Joe enjoyed trips to Las Vegas with his wife Rita. Joe was a proud U.S. Marine veteran. He always enjoyed the special times he spent with his beautiful grandchildren and he will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him. Beloved husband of Rita M.(Cook) Cyr. Loving father of Joseph Cyr and his wife, Jeanne, of Norwell, and Bill Cyr and his wife, Ann, of Hanover. Brother of Mary Sheard of Whitman. Proud Grampa to Derek, Ryan, Bridget, and Michaella. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, March 10, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019
