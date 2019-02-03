|
Joseph V. Fallon, 78, of Quincy died Saturday February 2, 2019 following a short illness. He was the devoted husband of the late Sandra E. (Hasting) Fallon who died in 1989. Raised in Roxbury, Joe was a son of the late Margaret E. "Marmo" (ODonnell) and the late Edward T. Fallon, Sr. He graduated Boston English High School in 1958 before enlisting in and serving his country with honor as a member of the US Armys 82nd Airborne division in Korea during the war in Vietnam. He was an active honorary life member of the Robert I. Nickerson Post #382 of the American Legion, where he represented the Post over many years as a delegate at the State and National Conventions. Also a member of the William R. Caddy Detachment of the Marine Corps League. Past 3rd degree Knight, Knights of Columbus Dear brother of Elizabeth "Beth" Furgal of Quincy and the late Edward T. Fallon, Jr. He is survived by nephews Craig Furgal of Lynn, Mark Furgal of Brockton, and by his niece and Goddaughter, Jennifer Hickey and her husband Jimmy of Woonsocket RI. Also survived by great nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and many good friends, including his dear cousin Henry "Hank" Bradley of Quincy. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his funeral Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. from Hamel - Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service, 650 Hancock St, Wollaston, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St, North Quincy. Interment with military honors will follow at the MA National Cemetery at Bourne at 1:45 p.m Due to restrictions on flowers at the National Cemetery, the family requests donations in Josephs memory be made to: Robert I. Nickerson Post #382 Scholarship Fund, 20 Moon Island Road, Quincy MA 02171.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2019