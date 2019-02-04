Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Francis Xavier Cemetery
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Caccavale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise M. Caccavale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise M. Caccavale Obituary
Louise M. (Bianco) Caccavale, of Weymouth, passed away on February 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Andrew M. Caccavale. Loving mother of Frank Caccavale and his late wife, Therese, of Hopedale and Ann Caccavale-Nourse and her husband, Jeff, of Scituate. Sister of the late Rose Sanella, Frank Bianco, and James Fasino. Loving grandmother of Samuel Caccavale and his wife, Jennifer, Brian Caccavale and his wife, Laura, and Peter Caccavale and his wife, Christina. Great-grandmother of Madelyn and Giancarlo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), followed by her funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 12 p.m.. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. Memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 So. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now