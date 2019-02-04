|
Louise M. (Bianco) Caccavale, of Weymouth, passed away on February 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Andrew M. Caccavale. Loving mother of Frank Caccavale and his late wife, Therese, of Hopedale and Ann Caccavale-Nourse and her husband, Jeff, of Scituate. Sister of the late Rose Sanella, Frank Bianco, and James Fasino. Loving grandmother of Samuel Caccavale and his wife, Jennifer, Brian Caccavale and his wife, Laura, and Peter Caccavale and his wife, Christina. Great-grandmother of Madelyn and Giancarlo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), followed by her funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 12 p.m.. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. Memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 So. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2019