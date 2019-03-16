Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Church
44 School Street
Quincy, MA
Ralph A. Goodick Obituary
Ralph Adams Goodick, age 77, of Weymouth, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 15, 2019, at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born in Somerville, to the late Randall G. and Adela A. (Bilodeau) Goodick. He was a graduate of Somerville High School and had lived in Weymouth over forty-five years. He was the well-known owner and operator of the Harborview Cleaning Company in Weymouth for more than forty years. Ralph loved the ocean and the beach and also enjoyed cooking and grilling for family and friends. He was handy and had the ability to fix things. Most of all, Ralph was dedicated to his family and especially to his cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband of Leslie K Tobin. Devoted father of Ralph Adams Goodick, Jr. and his wife Christine of Whitman. Loving grandfather of James and Christopher, Grace, Natalie and Kynslee. Dear brother of Roland P. Goodick and his wife Linda of Plymouth and the late Randall G. Goodick, Jr. and his late wife, Joan. Ralph is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Tuesday, March 19 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Monday 5-8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Ralphs memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2019
