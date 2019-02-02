|
Eugene Richard Racek, age 82, a 50-year resident of Winchester, passed away on January 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 53 years of Gretchen (Garthe) Racek. Born in Chicago, IL., Mr. Racek, was the son of the late Andrew and Susanna (Hornak) Racek. He was raised and educated in Illinois and Indiana and received degrees in Architecture from the University of Illinois and the Ecole Des Beaux-Arts in Paris, France. Mr. Racek served several years in the Army National Guard in both Illinois and Indiana. Mr. Racek was a founding partner in Longardner-Racek in Indianapolis before moving to Winchester, MA in 1969. Working in Boston, he was employed as an architect at Hugh Stubbins and Associates, where he was involved in the planning and construction of several prominent buildings, including the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Tang Hall at MIT. In 1980, Mr. Racek started his own architecture firm, ER Racek Associates, and in the ensuing 30 years, designed many noteworthy buildings and residences in Boston and throughout New England. In addition to his wife, he is lovingly survived by his children: Kevin Racek and his wife Andrea of Burlington, VT, Scott Racek and his wife Kathleen of Springfield, VA, Jonathan Racek and his wife Catherine of Bloomington, IN, and Kristina Pechulis and her husband Kevin of Melrose. He is further survived by 8 grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 10 AM at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Woburn. Donations in Mr. Raceks memory may be made to the Boston Architectural College and mailed to the Office of Institutional Advancement, BAC, 320 Newbury St., Boston, MA 02115 the-bac.edu/giving/make-a-gift or to the , MA/NH Chapter, 320 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. . To send a condolence visit www.costellofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019