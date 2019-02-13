|
|
James Jim Kemp, 69, of Medford entered eternal rest February 11, 2019. Raised in Buffalo, NY, hes resided in Medford since 2009, formerly of Acton and Winchester. He worked as the Sales Director for Steelcase office furniture. Jim was the devoted husband of Susan (Shultz); beloved father of Jonathan and his wife Kelly Kemp and Aaron and his wife Jacqui Kemp; adored grandfather of Jack, Hannah, and Ryan; and dear brother of Margaret Wheaton. Service at Temple Shir Tikvah 34 Vine Street, Winchester on Wednesday February 13 at 11:00 AM. Interment in Wayland. Condolence calls may be made at his late residence on Wednesday from 6-8PM and Thursday from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the 309 Waverly Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452 or to Temple Shir Tikvah, Winchester. For online condolences go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.
Published in The Winchester Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019