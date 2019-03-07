|
Marie Ann (Silvestro) Cincotta, age 93, died on February 25, 2019. She was a resident of Sunrise at Bluemont in Arlington, VA, and formerly lived in Sarasota, FL, and Winchester, MA. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Joseph F. Cincotta. Survivors include her sister Teresa Russell and brother Fr. Dominic Silvestro; her children Joanne Simons of Sarasota, FL, Marina Douglas of Alexandria, VA, Paul Cincotta of Wellesley, MA, Jean Daily of Winchester, MA, and Mark Cincotta of Lexington, MA; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She received her Bachelors of Arts degree in English Literature from Harvard College in 1947. Her devotion to family was paramount. She was a caring member of St. Eulalias Church and St Marys Church, in Winchester, MA, where she taught CCD. She volunteered at Family Services of Ma- ssachusetts helping families manage through crisis. Most recently she worshipped at St. Anns Church, Arlington, VA, where she coordinated an annual donation drive. She was a long-standing member of the Winchester Duplicate Bridge Club, the Winchester Swim and Tennis Club, and Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated March 2, 2019, at 12:00 at St. Anns Roman Catholic Church, 5300 North 10th Street, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Anns Church or to the .
Published in The Winchester Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019