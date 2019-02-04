|
Mrs. Mary J. (Kiley) Schromm died at home on Saturday, February 2, 2019 after an illness. She was 84. Mary was born March 25, 1934 in Newton, a daughter of the late Francis and Loretta (Welch) Kiley. Raised in Newton she graduated from St. Bernards High School in West Newton. Her work in sales at Unitrode Corp. afforded her an opportunity to meet William A. Schromm. They later married on April 17, 1975 in Winchester where they have been residents for over 40 years. She had also worked at Alpha Industries in Woburn and ETC Corp. in Waltham. She loved her home and was most happy when family was gathered for one of her signature mealsespecially on Sundays. Mamie as everyone called her, adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary is predeceased by her son, Stephen Schromm and granddaughter, Michelle Robichaud and brothers, Francis and William Kiley. In addition to her husband of 44 years Bill, she leaves her children, Donna L. Robichaud of Wayland, Catherine E. Zatoonian (Anthony) of Waltham, William A. Schromm (Peggy) of Chandler, Arizona, Michael J. Schromm (Teresa) of Sanford, Florida, Laura E. Schromm of Wakefield, Martha E. Kowalski (Kenneth) of Mesa, Arizona; her grandchildren, Jennifer Creed (James), Eric Robichaud, Christopher Zatoonian (Christine), Kaitlin Morgan (Michael), Sarah Zatoonian, William A. Schromm III (Lisa), Connor Schromm (Jaimie) and Keara Schromm, Michael Schromm (Ashley), Derek Schromm, Kenneth and Christine Kowalski; her great-grandchildren, Brianna and Camden Creed; her sisters-in-law, Eunice Kiley and Jane Kiley also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, February 8th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For online tribute, guest register and directions please visit: joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2019