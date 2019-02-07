Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Don E. King, 91, of Ridgeville, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was born on July, 27, 1927, in Randolph County, Indiana, to Marion E. and Mildred E. (Almonrode) King.

Don was a Specialist 3rd Class in the US Army serving in Korea as a diesel mechanic. He was a retired farmer in the rural Winchester area. Don enjoyed spending time with his family and watching nature shows. He was known for his mechanical prowess.

Don is survived by his son, Robert (Candis) King of Glen Ellyn, IL; two grandsons, Alexander Robert King of Indianapolis and David Elsworth King of Glen Ellyn; a sister, Lois Owens of Winchester; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Virginia K. (Cecil) King; his parents; his two brothers, Dale King and Dean King; his sister, Ardith Wiist; and his twin sister, Donna Cortner.

A service to celebrate Don's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Richard Collins officiating. Burial will follow at the Saratoga Cemetery in Saratoga.

Friends and family may call from 2-6 p.m., on Saturday, February 9, as well as an hour before the services on Sunday, at the funeral home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements.

248 E South St

Winchester , IN 47394

