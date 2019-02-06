Obituary Guest Book View Sign



She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband: Richard G. Grow Sr.; brothers: John, Jimmy, Joe, & Eddie; her sisters: Mary & Anna.

She is survived by her second husband: James E. Smith Sr. of Union City, Ohio; her children & spouses: Sam & Geneva McClure of Troy, Richard & Katie Grow Jr. of Ansonia, Tony & Donna Grow of New Madison, Jean & Bob Andreas of Greenville, John Grow of Union City; step-children: Linda Smith of Greenville, James Smith Jr. of Union City, Kathy & Glen Bryant of Greenville; 21 grandchildren & 22 great-grandchildren; sisters: Sarah Skyrock, Patsy Sheets, & Candy Cross.

A Service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Chris Barhorst officiating. The Family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Friday at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care.

Evelyn L. Smith , 92 of Union City, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her home. She was born May 18, 1926 in Union City, Ohio the daughter of the late Frank & Katherine (Medlam) Dennison. She was a farmer and a waitress; she was a past member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the V.F.W. Post 7262 Ladies Auxiliary. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 14, 2019 Arrangements under the direction of: Zechar Bailey Funeral Home

