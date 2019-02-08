Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Brown. View Sign

Richard L. Brown, 75, of Lynn, passed away following a brief illness on the afternoon of Thursday, February 7, 2019 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with his wife Melanie, and special friends, Stephanie and Lisa, by his side.



He was born January 11, 1944 in Richmond, Indiana, a son of the late Roger and Lillian (Blume) Brown.



Richard served in the US Army. He owned M & A Lawn Care for 50 years. Richard married the love of his life, Melanie Roark, on July 19, 1985. He loved deer hunting, gardening, foraging for mushrooms, and he especially loved his Cocker Spaniels, Rangler and Roxie.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melanie (Roark) Brown and two daughters, Dena and Patty.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Sproles Family Funeral Home in New Castle.



You may offer the family a personal condolence at



The Sproles family and staff are honored to serve the family of Richard L. Brown. Richard L. Brown, 75, of Lynn, passed away following a brief illness on the afternoon of Thursday, February 7, 2019 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with his wife Melanie, and special friends, Stephanie and Lisa, by his side.He was born January 11, 1944 in Richmond, Indiana, a son of the late Roger and Lillian (Blume) Brown.Richard served in the US Army. He owned M & A Lawn Care for 50 years. Richard married the love of his life, Melanie Roark, on July 19, 1985. He loved deer hunting, gardening, foraging for mushrooms, and he especially loved his Cocker Spaniels, Rangler and Roxie.He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melanie (Roark) Brown and two daughters, Dena and Patty.Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Sproles Family Funeral Home in New Castle.You may offer the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com. The Sproles family and staff are honored to serve the family of Richard L. Brown. Funeral Home Sproles Family Funeral Home - New Castle

2400 South Memorial Drive

New Castle , IN 47362

(765) 521-2400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close