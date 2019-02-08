Richard L. Brown, 75, of Lynn, passed away following a brief illness on the afternoon of Thursday, February 7, 2019 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with his wife Melanie, and special friends, Stephanie and Lisa, by his side.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Brown.
He was born January 11, 1944 in Richmond, Indiana, a son of the late Roger and Lillian (Blume) Brown.
Richard served in the US Army. He owned M & A Lawn Care for 50 years. Richard married the love of his life, Melanie Roark, on July 19, 1985. He loved deer hunting, gardening, foraging for mushrooms, and he especially loved his Cocker Spaniels, Rangler and Roxie.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melanie (Roark) Brown and two daughters, Dena and Patty.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Sproles Family Funeral Home in New Castle.
You may offer the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.
The Sproles family and staff are honored to serve the family of Richard L. Brown.
Sproles Family Funeral Home - New Castle
2400 South Memorial Drive
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 521-2400
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 19, 2019