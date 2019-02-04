Roy Richard Spurling III, 26, formerly of Union City, IN, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019. He was born January 11, 1993 in Victorville, CA the son of Roy Richard Spurling Jr. and Jennifer LyAnn Dorraugh.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Jennifer LyAnn Dorraugh; siblings, Douglas Michael Spurling, Vincent James Veloz (girlfriend Fallon), Amanda Brooke Veloz (boyfriend Austin), Matt Prewitt, Liz Prewitt; nephews, Jake Spurling, Omar Bahena; aunt, Amy Green; uncles, Danny (Missy) Dorraugh, Danny (Lani) Prewitt; step-father, Rob Prewitt; grandma, Sara Evelyn Prewitt; grandfather, Doug Burton; grandfather, Tom (Linda) Dorraugh; ex step-father, Larry Veloz; special lifelong friend, Summer Baker; aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and many other true friends also survive.
He was preceded by his grandmothers, Connie F. Burton and Sharon Spurling; uncle, Kenneth Earl Jeremiah; great grandmother, Ruby Helen Finley; grandfather, Donald Lyle Prewitt.
A celebration of life gathering from 5-6:30 PM will be held Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2019