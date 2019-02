CHARLIE EVERETT WALLACE

ROCKINGHAM — Charlie Everett Wallace, 83, of Rockingham died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Temple Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy US 1, Rockingham, NC 28379.