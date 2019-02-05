DANIEL LARRY PARSONS

ELLERBE — Rev. Daniel Larry Parsons, 80, of Ellerbe, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at his home.

Rev. Parsons was born May 9, 1938, in Richmond County, the son of the late D.C. and Marjorie Stutts Parsons. He had retired from Lucent Technologies and entered into the ministry. He retired again as pastor of Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church in Chester, where he had served for 13 years. He loved his ministry, church and fishing.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Ellerbe First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Stan Layton officiating. Interment will follow in Ellerbe Cemetery.

The family saw friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe and at will see them at other times at the home.

Surviving are his wife, Vickie Ramey Parsons; children, Betsy Bean of Candor, Lori Clark (Tim) of Rockingham, Dana Bowman (Tim) of Rockingham and Doug Parsons (Tina) of Vass; grandchildren, Dani Lammonds (Neil), Ande Perkins (Shane), Lauren Clark, Alex Clark, Hunter Bowman and Taylor Bowman; five great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and sisters, Susan DeWitt of Ellerbe and Miggie Hedrick of Rockingham. He is also survived by a stepson, Hugh Gray (Kathy Williams) of Fort Mill, South Carolina; a step-granddaughter, Summer Gray; and three step-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Ellerbe First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 116, Ellerbe, NC 28338.

