EDNA MARTISHIA BECK SMITH

ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Edna Martishia Beck Smith, 92, wife of the late Rudolph Smith, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at her home. She was born May 30, 1926, in Richmond County, daughter of the late Sarah Elizabeth Stewart Beck and John W. Beck.

Mrs. Smith was the owner of Eastside Cloth Shop. She was a faithful member of East Rockingham United Methodist Church and a precious wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly.

Visitation will be held at the home in East Rockingham on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Friends and family will gather at East Rockingham United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, one hour prior to the service. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at East Rockingham United Methodist Church, with interment at Eastside Cemetery.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her children, John Rudolph "Rudy" Smith and wife Debbie Pressley Smith of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Linda Kay Smith Armstrong and husband Barry Clark Armstrong of Rockingham; four grandchildren, Carey Donell Smith Mendoza (Joe), Beren Grey Armstrong (Nanako), Jared Clark Armstrong, and Sarah Elizabeth Armstrong Franco (Jordan); and five great- grandchildren, Jack Ryan Mendoza, Jill Rene Mendoza, Joey Rudolph Mendoza, Jerry Roman Mendoza, and Hermine Aurora Armstrong. Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Smith; an infant daughter; and siblings, Clifford W. Beck, Henry C. Beck, James Samuel Beck, and Robert N Beck.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent online to www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com