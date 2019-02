KAY ANNE WALDEN DOBBINS

ROCKINGHAM — Kay Anne Walden Dobbins, 77, of Rockingham, died Thursday Feb. 7, 2019.

The family will be receiving friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, prior to the service at Roberdel Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Dobbins family.