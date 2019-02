LUCILLE PLAYER CANNON

ROCKINGHAM — Lucille Player Cannon, 88, of Rockingham, died on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

The family will see friends from 12:45-1:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at First Pentecostal Holiness Church and at other times at the home. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at the church.

Carter Funeral Home is assisting the Cannon Family. Condolences may be made online at www.carterfuneral.net.