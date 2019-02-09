MICHAEL CURTIS BOWERS

ROCKINGHAM — Michael Curtis Bowers, 62, of Rockingham, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at home.

Mr. Bowers was born Jan. 2, 1957, in Richmond County, a son of the late Haywood and Kathryn Garris Bowers. He had been employed with Hood Packaging. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Horne Bowers.

Services will be held privately.

Surviving are his children, Michael Garris Bowers of Rockingham, Dawn DeWitt (Chris) of Ellerbe, Stacy Graves (Jeff) of Hamlet and Marcus Bryant (Kari) of Hamlet; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Robbie Bowers (Shannon) of Hamlet; and sister, Susan Chamlee (Randy of Goose Creek, South Carolina).

