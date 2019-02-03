RUBY BOYETTE SPEIGHT

ROCKINGHAM — Ruby Boyette Speight, 92, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

Mrs. Speight was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Richmond County, the daughter of Raymond and Adgie Graham Boyette. Ruby worked at Sara Lee and was a lifetime member of Community Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher and choir director for over 50 years. She was a member of the Ladies Aide Society of Community Church. Her love of music carried her through her final days. According to Ruby, her true calling was creating a loving home for her family. She made the best cornbread dressing around and could not resist a pretty dish in a store. Her favorite name was mamaw and later mimi. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E. A. Speight, Jr.

The family will see friends from 6- 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham and at other times at Chris and Cheryl's home. The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Community Church, with Rev. Opie Swails officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

Surviving are her children, Chris Speight (Cheryl) and Kathy Speight Stroll; grandchildren, Jason Stroll, Cory Stroll, Megan Stroll, Sara Speight and Kristen Speight; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Darrell Boyette; son-in-law, George Stroll; and numerous nieces and nephews who were like her children.

Memorials may be made to Community Church, 193 Mill Road, Rockingham, NC 28379.

