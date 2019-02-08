WILLIAM GLENN DAWKINS

ROCKINGHAM — William Glenn Dawkins, 81, of Rockingham died on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. He was born on July 15, 1937 in Richmond County, a son of the late William Lee Dawkins and Virginia McCaskill Dawkins. He was associated with Dawkins produce and later was a supervisor with the Bibb company. William was a member of Sweet Haven Church and was an active member of the choir. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Faye Webb Dawkins; a son, William Larry Dawkins; and a grandson, William Jason Croke.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, at Sweet Haven Church. The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, with Pastor Mitchell Roller. Burial will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

Surviving are his daughter, Glenda Dawkins Rogers and Stephen Rogers; granddaughter, Brandy Dawkins Phagan (Adam); grandson, William Brandon Dawkins; great-grandson Landon Phagan; a daughter-in-law, Vickie Lynn Dawkins, a special friend Sylvia Brigman; and a lifelong friend, Danny McLean.

Condolences may be made online at www.carterfuneral.net Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family.