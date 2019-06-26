Home

Lohman Funeral Home Deland
935 E New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 736-0021
Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
A. June Meyer


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
A. June Meyer Obituary
DELAND - A. June Meyer, 96, passed away June 23, 2019. Services will be at a later date.
Born April 28, 1923, in Danville, Illinois, Mrs. Meyer was the daughter of Clint and Catherine Larson.
She was a telephone operator for AT&T in Danville and in Daytona Beach, and retired after 36 years of service.
Mrs. Meyer was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in DeLand.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Franklin (Ben); her grandsons, Scott Russell and Ron Lau (Jami); and her two great-grandsons, Jackson and Ryker Lau.
Online memories and condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com. Lohman DeLand was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 26 to July 6, 2019
