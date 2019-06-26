|
|
DELAND - A. June Meyer, 96, passed away June 23, 2019. Services will be at a later date.
Born April 28, 1923, in Danville, Illinois, Mrs. Meyer was the daughter of Clint and Catherine Larson.
She was a telephone operator for AT&T in Danville and in Daytona Beach, and retired after 36 years of service.
Mrs. Meyer was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in DeLand.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Franklin (Ben); her grandsons, Scott Russell and Ron Lau (Jami); and her two great-grandsons, Jackson and Ryker Lau.
Online memories and condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com. Lohman DeLand was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 26 to July 6, 2019