LAKE HELEN - Adrian Keith Lockrem, 77, passed away Sept. 12, 2019.
Mr. Lockrem was born July 23, 1942, in Gouverneur, New York, the son of Merle and Betty Leeson Lockrem.
Keith was a retired superintendent and carpenter at AL Lockrem Construction for 35 years.
He had many hobbies and trades, but enjoyed building, and racing cars with his grandson.
Keith is survived by his wife of 59 years, Deanna Lockrem; daughter Lynne Henry of Lake Helen; son Alan Lockrem of Lake Helen; grandchildren Ian Huffman of Columbia, South Carolina, Andrea O'Donnell of Lake Helen, Christopher Paeth of Michigan, Christina Mayfield of Deltona, and Crystal Lockrem of Orange City; and his siblings, Alan Q. Lockrem and John Lockrem, both of Deltona, Merris Custer of Michigan, and Lee Lockrem of Virginia.
Keith "Pop" will be missed by his loving family and all those who knew him.
Accent Cremation Consultants was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 18 to Sept. 26, 2019