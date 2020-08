Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Alan's life story with friends and family

Share Alan's life story with friends and family

Alan Sconyers Corbitt

DELAND - Alan Sconyers Corbitt, 69, died Aug. 9, 2020.

Born Oct. 24, 1950, in Tifton, Georgia, Alan was an office manager for an accounting firm.

Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store